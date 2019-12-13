DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Ford Motor Company is issuing a safety recall for select 2017-19 Ford Super Duty SuperCrew vehicles with carpet flooring due to the risk of a post-crash interior fire.
In affected vehicles, a front seat belt pretensioner that deploys during a crash can generate excessive sparks. In some cases, this could ignite the carpet or carpet insulation in the area of the B-pillar. A fire in the B-pillar area may spread within the vehicle and increase the risk of injury.
Ford is aware of one report in the U.S. of a fire related to this condition. The company is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to this condition.
The action affects 490,574 vehicles in the U.S. and federal territories, 56,112 in Canada, and 852 in Mexico.
Affected vehicles were built at Kentucky Truck Plant from Oct. 8, 2015, to Oct. 29, 2019.
As needed, dealers will apply foil tape to the carpet and carpet insulation and modify the sound deadener on the back side of the B-pillar trim panel. The Ford reference number for this recall is 19S52.
For more information visit here.
