MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A former band director at Eisenhower High School in Utica was arraigned on child sexual abuse charges this week.
Christopher Traskal is charged with one count of sexual abusive activity, one count of using a computer to commit a crime and two counts criminal sexual conduct in the fourth degree.
A report was made about the teacher’s inappropriate conduct in October.
In November after media reported on the incident, a second female came forward and made a report to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office.
He is scheduled to be back in court on Dec. 27 at 8:30 a.m. for a probable cause conference.
2nd Update on Eisenhower Teacher Arrested For Inappropriate Conducthttps://t.co/qh9OyH94ce https://t.co/wErTPx3VpE
— Macomb Sheriff (@MacombSheriff) December 13, 2019
