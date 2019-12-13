Comments
MICHIGAN (PATCH) – Christmas in Michigan is a day for spending time with family, swapping presents and digging into tasty treats. The holiday can also be a reason to spend the week vacationing on an island or simply basking in the nothingness of a day off from work.
But have you ever wondered if our state is more festive than others? Turns out, most oare.
GetCenturyLink, an internet and home phone service provider, recently released a study on the states with the most and least Christmas spirit.
Our state finished No. 41 on the overall list. Bah Humbug.
Here are the top 10 states with the most love for Christmas:
- Tennessee
- North Carolina
- Utah
- Ohio
- Alabama
- South Carolina
- Pennsylvania
- Oregon
- Rhode Island
- Kansas
