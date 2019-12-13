Filed Under:Da'Shawn Hand, Detroit Lions, nfl

The Detroit Lions have signed Travis Fulgham off their practice squad, bolstering their depth at wide receiver with Marvin Jones on injured reserve with an ankle injury.

Detroit put defensive tackle Da’Shawn Hand on IR with an ankle injury on Thursday. The Lions also added wide receiver Jonathan Duhart to the practice squad.

DETROIT, MI – OCTOBER 07: Da’Shawn Hand #93 of the Detroit Lions holds up the football after a fumble recovery against the Green Bay Packers during the first half at Ford Field on October 7, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Detroit drafted Fulgham in the sixth round this year. The former Old Dominion standout was on the Lions’ roster for the first three games of the season before going to the practice squad.

Hand was limited to three games this year. He started eight games and played in 13 overall last season as a rookie.

The Lions (3-9-1) host Tampa Bay (6-7) on Sunday.

