Southfield (CBS Detroit) – With the opioid crisis plaguing the state and nation, Dr. Joneigh S. Khaldun, Chief Medical Executive and Chief Deputy Director for Health, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, appears on CBS 62’s MICHIGAN MATTERS to discuss the epidemic.

Dr. Joneigh S. Khaldun, Chief Medical Executive and Chief Deputy Director for Health at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, with Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain (Credit: Olivia Bennett/CBS 62)

She talked with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host, to share what the state is doing to help alleviate the problems.

Then, Cain talks with the round table of Linda Davies, Executive Director, Families Against Narcotics (FAN), Denise Ilitch, CEO of Ilitch Enterprises, and Ken Daniels, announcer Detroit Red Wings, as they discuss the opioid crisis . Each shares stories of loved one impacted by the health crisis.

Linda Davies, Executive Director of Families Against Narcotics, Denise Ilitch, CEO of Ilitch Enterprises, and Ken Daniels, Detroit Red Wings Announcer, with Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain (Credit: Olivia Bennett/CBS 62)

