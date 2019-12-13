Comments
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (PATCH) – An Oakland County animal control worker was seriously injured after being bitten by a dog that was already in quarantine for biting its family.
According to officials, the veteran shelter worker was on duty when they were attacked by the pit bull and the animal gave no warning to being aggressive.
It was reported in local media that an animal control officer tried unsuccessfully to get the dog off the work before another officer shot and killed the dog.
