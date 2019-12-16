Comments
MICHIGAN (PATCH) – With Christmas morning fast approaching, time is running out to find the perfect gift for the loved ones in your life.
Reviews.org, an online platform that makes recommendations on products and services for households, found each state’s most popular Christmas toy.
The most sought-after toy in Michigan for the 2019 holiday season is the classic Barbie playset.
Tennessee and Maryland join us keeping things classic.
The most popular Christmas toy in the United States? Nerf Gun earned the top spot.
“If you thought we’d left these bright plastic guns behind in the ’90s (along with Starter Jackets, Goosebumps and VHS tapes), you were wrong,” the authors of the study wrote. “Nerf was cool when your parents were kids and when you were a kid, and it’s still cool today.”
Nerf Gun was the most popular Christmas toy in 11 states.
