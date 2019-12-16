BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (PATCH) — As the threat of impeachment looms, President Donald J. Trump is scheduled to appear at his “Merry Christmas” rally Wednesday in Battle Creek.
Police are preparing for the president’s arrival, with parking restrictions expected to begin at 5 p.m. Tuesday ahead of the rally, set for 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Kellogg Arena.
Here’s what residents and rally attendees need to know:
Tickets
Tickets for the Merry Christmas rally are available through donaldjtrump.com. Attendees can register for up to two tickets per mobile number on a first come, first served basis.
The rally will start at 7 p.m. Eastern at Kellogg Arena, 1 McCamly Square.
Road closures
Expect the following road closures Wednesday:
- Starting by 8 a.m., Hamblin Avenue will be closed from Capital Avenue SW to McCamly Street.
- Starting by 8 a.m., McCamly Street will be closed from Hamblin to Jackson Street.
- As the crowd increases at the arena and Festival Market Square, Jackson Street will close, then Michigan Avenue, moving north.
Around the city, residents should watch for temporary closures of these major roads. If you are traveling the road at the time of closure, a law enforcement officer will direct you:
- Helmer Road
- Dickman Road
- Washington Avenue
- I-94
- M-66
- Capital Avenue SW will experience short, intermittent closures, but mostly will remain open
Parking
Parking restrictions will start at 5 p.m. Tuesday, with these parking areas closing:
- Full Blast (35 Hamblin Ave.), both sides of the building
- Wave Square, at McCamly and Jackson streets
- Riverwalk Centre parking ramp
- Hamblin Avenue parking ramp
Handicapped parking: The former Kmart parking lot at the corner of Capital Avenue SW and Dickman Road will be for rally attendees with handicapped placards only. Entry will be via Capital Avenue. The lot will close starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, to prepare for Wednesday. Battle Creek Transit will provide shuttle service for these attendees from the parking lot to Kellogg Arena starting at about 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, and will provide return shuttle service back to the parking lot.
For more information visit here.
