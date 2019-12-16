Filed Under:Detroit Lions, Jarrad Davis, Joe Dahl, nfl

The Detroit Lions put two more players on injured reserve, adding linebacker Jarrad Davis and guard Joe Dahl.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 22: Joe Dahl #66 of the Detroit Lions celebrates a touchdown during the second quarter of their game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 22, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Lions also announced Saturday that they have signed running back Wes Hills and tackle Dan Skipper to the active roster from the practice squad.

Davis and Dahl had already been ruled out for Sunday’s game against Tampa Bay — Davis with ankle and knee issues, and Dahl with back and knee problems.

DETROIT, MI – NOVEMBER 17: Jarrad Davis #40 of the Detroit Lions receives the Dallas Cowboys fumble during the first quarter of the game at Ford Field on November 17, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Earlier in the week, the Lions put wide receiver Marvin Jones and defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand on injured reserve. Quarterback Jeff Driskel and tight end T.J. Hockenson are among the other players Detroit has put on IR.

