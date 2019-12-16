Mom Of Missing Boy Since ’94 Doubts Claim Man Is Her SonA quarter-century ago, Dwanna Wiggins implored police and the public to help locate her 4-year-old who she said disappeared at a Detroit-area mall just before Christmas.

Michigan Awarded $1.65M Hereditary Cancer Grant By CDCThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Lifecourse Epidemiology and Genomics Division has received a $1.65 million grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The funds will be used to increase screening for family cancer history, and the use of genetic counseling and testing for hereditary cancer syndromes over the next three years.

100-Year-Old Michigan Golf Course Turned Into Naturalized PrairieThe land of the former Highlands Golf Club is transforming into a naturalized prairie, thanks to a partnership between two nonprofits and the work of dozens of volunteers.

Single-Car Crash Kills 33-Year-Old Man In Lapeer CountyPolice say a 33-year-old man was killed after crashing his vehicle into a tree.

Here Are The Most Popular Christmas Toys In MichiganWith Christmas morning fast approaching, time is running out to find the perfect gift for the loved ones in your life.

Detroit Elementary School Gets Literacy Lounge To Enhance ReadingAn elementary school in Detroit now boasts a new learning space that includes more than 1,000 age-appropriate books and specially designed furniture to enhance students' learning experience.