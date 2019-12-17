Comments
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Detroit police say an officer was injured Tuesday afternoon after being hit by another police cruiser.
It happened on the city’s east side where police were serving search warrants at two homes.
The homes were on Andover near State Fair, between John R. and I-75.
At one location police say officers had to shoot and kill two dogs, and at the other police say they made an arrest.
As the officer was escorting the street police say he was hit by a cruiser.
Police say the officer was taken to the hospital. He is expected to be ok.
