MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – Expect to see increased law enforcement on Michigan highways until the new year.
The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement campaign will run from Dec. 18 to Jan. 1, 2020.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has proclaimed December as Impaired Driving Prevention Month in Michigan.
Of the 905 fatal crashes in 2018, the Office of Highway Safety Planning says 31.7 percent involved alcohol.
OHSP says out of 13 fatal crashes during the Christmas holiday last year, nine of them involved alcohol.
There were nine fatal crashes over the New Year’s holiday last year and one involved alcohol according to OHSP.
