DETROIT (PATCH) — With the House expected to vote on impeachment Wednesday, MoveOn.org is calling for pro-impeachment rallies and events across the country, and multiple “Nobody Is Above The Law” rallies are slated for Tuesday evening throughout Michigan.
Last week, two articles of impeachment against President Donald J. Trump were approved by a House panel.
According to Impeach.org, these events are slated for Tuesday for Michigan:
- Impeach and Remove Donald Trump–Rally and March: 5: 30 p.m. at U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow’s Detroit office
- Impeach and Remove Rally: 5:30 p.m. at 9 Mile and Woodward Avenue in Ferndale
- Support Votes to Impeach: 6 p.m. at the corner of Chestnut and Fort in Southgate
- Impeach and Remove the Trump Regime: 5:30 p.m. at Rep. Elissa Slotkin’s Office in Rochester Hills
- NOBODY IS ABOVE THE LAW: 4:30 p.m. at St. Mary Park in Monroe
- Ann Arbor Rally for Impeachment: 5:30 p.m. at the Ann Arbor Federal Building
