MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A 30-year-old Shelby Township man has been arraigned after being shot at a Macomb County gas station and attacking clerks with a liquor bottle.
Mark Williams was arraigned from his hospital room on two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation. Both counts are a felony.
He was given a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear for a probable cause conference on Jan. 2, 2020.
