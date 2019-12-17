MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – Congresswoman Haley Stevens announced Tuesday she would vote in favor of both articles of impeachment.
“The facts are clear that President Trump abused the powers of his office and deliberately obstructed the investigation into this abuse. Out of solemn duty to the rule of law and our Constitution, I plan to vote in favor of both articles of impeachment,” Stevens stated on Twitter.
— Rep. Haley Stevens (@RepHaleyStevens) December 17, 2019
Stevens filled a Republican leaning district in the 2016 election.
