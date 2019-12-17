Filed Under:lottery, Mega Millions

DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Monday:

Lucky For Life

11-20-21-38-45, Lucky Ball: 17

Poker Lotto

JC-2C-7D-9H-10H

Midday Daily 3

6-6-1

Midday Daily 4

5-5-2-4

Daily 3

2-1-8

Daily 4

8-4-6-4

Fantasy 5

11-14-23-25-31

Estimated jackpot: $182,000

Keno

01-03-05-07-11-14-20-22-24-30-34-40-47-50-53-56-59-66-68-74-75-79

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $372 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $160 million

