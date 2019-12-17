Comments
Lucky For Life
Poker Lotto
Midday Daily 3
Midday Daily 4
Daily 3
Daily 4
Fantasy 5
Keno
Mega Millions
Powerball
DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Monday:
Lucky For Life
11-20-21-38-45, Lucky Ball: 17
Poker Lotto
JC-2C-7D-9H-10H
Midday Daily 3
6-6-1
Midday Daily 4
5-5-2-4
Daily 3
2-1-8
Daily 4
8-4-6-4
Fantasy 5
11-14-23-25-31
Estimated jackpot: $182,000
Keno
01-03-05-07-11-14-20-22-24-30-34-40-47-50-53-56-59-66-68-74-75-79
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $372 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $160 million
© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.