ROSEVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A 32-year-old Mt. Clemens man has been arraigned after a hit-and-run leaving two 23-year-old victims hospitalized.
Police say Sean Schlaff was charged with two counts of failure to stop at the scene of a personal injury accident.
Each count is a one-year misdemeanor.
Police say on Dec. 13 at 7:48 p.m. Roseville Police responded to a report of pedestrians being struck by a vehicle in the area of Common and Utica roads.
It’s reported the vehicle left the roadway and struck the two — a male and female — who were on the sidewalk.
Police say Schlaff fled the scene but was immediately located by the Fraser Department of Public Safety.
Schlaff’s bond was set at $7,500, 10 percent cash or surety.
His next court date is Dec. 26 at 8:15 a.m. with 39th District Court Judge Alyia Hakim.
Police say additional charges may be sought related to this incident but it will be dependent on the results of lab test. It is believed that the Schlaff’s actions were influenced by intoxicants and/or drugs.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.