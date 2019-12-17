Comments
WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Warren De La Salle is on lockdown due to a social media threat, according to police.
A planned student protest was scheduled for Tuesday morning.
Police believe the threat is not credible.
The school’s administrators say students were holding the protest over three students suspended in a hazing incident.
Responses were made on social media to the protest and police say that’s where the threat came in.
The lockdown will continue until the end of the school day.
