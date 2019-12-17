Filed Under:Ann Arbor, best college cities, best college town, Michigan, study


MICHIGAN (PATCH) — With the college application process now in full swing, there’s good news for high school seniors planning to attend school in Michigan — it’s home to one of the best college towns in the country.

The personal finance website WalletHub recently released its report on 2020’s Best College Towns & Cities In America.

The ranking compared more than 400 U.S. cities of varying sizes on 31 relevant metrics of academic, social and economic opportunities for students.

Ann Arbor finished No. 5 on the overall list.

To view the complete study visit here.

