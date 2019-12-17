Comments
MICHIGAN (PATCH) — With the college application process now in full swing, there’s good news for high school seniors planning to attend school in Michigan — it’s home to one of the best college towns in the country.
The personal finance website WalletHub recently released its report on 2020’s Best College Towns & Cities In America.
The ranking compared more than 400 U.S. cities of varying sizes on 31 relevant metrics of academic, social and economic opportunities for students.
Ann Arbor finished No. 5 on the overall list.
