Detroit should be fairly dry this coming week, according to the seven-day forecast from drone-powered weather service Saildrone. The best chance of snow is forecast on Tuesday at 50 percent, with the possibility of a light snowfall of 0.02 inches.
The coming days will also bring cold temperatures, due to persisting through Monday. Temperatures will reach just 31 degrees on Wednesday.
Skies will be cloudy starting on Wednesday. Winds are forecast to reach a modest high of 16 mph on Wednesday, with daily top speeds over 10 mph for the remainder of the week.
This story was created automatically using Saildrone’s local weather forecast data, then reviewed by an editor. We also incorporate historic weather data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.