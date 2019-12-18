Comments
DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) – A 39-year-old Detroit man has been charged after he set fire to a woman’s home, which led to the death of one of her pet dogs, police say.
Marion Scruggs is charged with second-degree arson and second-degree killing and torturing of an animal.
Scruggs is scheduled to be in court again on Dec. 27.
It happened after an argument on Nov. 20 around 10:30 p.m. in the 17100 block of Trinity Street.
When firefighters arrived to the home they were told two dogs were still inside.
One dog was found alert and the other was found unconscious. Efforts to save the dog were unsuccessful.
