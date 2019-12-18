Comments
MICHIGAN (PATCH) – If you’d rather spend Christmas relaxing with family and enjoying gifts, without the hours of shopping, prep work and massive piles of dishes to clean up, there are quick, tasty options for the holiday.
Several chain restaurants in Metro Detroit will do all the Christmas cooking for you.
Here’s a list of the national chains keeping their doors open on the holiday:
- Applebee’s
- Benihana
- Boston Market
- Buffalo Wild Wings
- Denny’s
- Dunkin’ Donuts: Only some locations are open on Christmas, so make sure to check hours with your local location.
- Golden Corral: Most locations are open but make sure to check with your local Golden Corral.
- Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
