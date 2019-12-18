Comments
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Detroit police say a man was shot and killed overnight on the city’s west side.
It happened in the 15700 block of Rutherford where neighbors say they heard shots fired Dec. 18 around 12: 30 a.m.
Police say neighbors saw the victim’s body on the walkway near the front porch.
When medics arrived, they pronounced the man dead.
No arrests have been made and police say there is no word on a motive yet.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.