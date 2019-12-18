The Great Decorate, Fostering Hope For The Holidays
TREES WITH A PURPOSE:
Our staff has divided into teams and each one was responsible for decorating one of the eight live Christmas Trees following a theme that was randomly selected for them. Each tree is paired with one local teenager in need who is about to age out of the foster care system and will soon be on his or her own without the support of a family. We want to help. Our staff teams are competing to raise money for these children through donations on GoFundMe.com. All funds raised through The Great Decorate will be donated directly to the teens to aid in their transition to adulthood.
HOW TO VOTE:
From November 26th through December 23rd, 2019, the public is encouraged to donate via GoFundMe.com, giving at any level by choosing the tree design like the most. While each team will be given credit for your vote by way of donation, all contributions will be evenly divided between the eight teenagers and will be made available to them on their 18th birthday.
CELEBRATE WITH US:
Those interested in supporting the program may choose to purchase a house-made holiday cookie for The Great Decorate – all proceeds from the cookie sales Nov. 26 to Dec. 23 will be evenly distributed among the eight foster care recipients.
ANOTHER WAY TO GIVE:
Your votes will be tallied and the winner will be announced at a Happy Hour Holiday Party 4-7 p.m. on Monday, December 23rd, at Hazel’s. All are welcome to attend and enjoy a special complimentary preview of our yet-to-be-announced Winter Menu Takeover as well as our usual happy hour drink specials. See you then!
