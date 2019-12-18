The Great Decorate, Fostering Hope For The Holidays

Our staff has divided into teams and each one was responsible for decorating one of the eight live Christmas Trees following a theme that was randomly selected for them. Each tree is paired with one local teenager in need who is about to age out of the foster care system and will soon be on his or her own without the support of a family. We want to help. Our staff teams are competing to raise money for these children through donations on GoFundMe.com. All funds raised through The Great Decorate will be donated directly to the teens to aid in their transition to adulthood.