NORTHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Police say two Detroit teenagers have been arrested after stealing vehicles and fleeing police in a stolen car.
It happened at a Meijer in Northville Township at Eight Mile and Haggarty roads.
Seventeen-year-olds Michael Tolbert and Vantae Pitts had been breaking into vehicles to steal valuable items according to police.
Once officers were on the scene, the teens stole an unlocked car with the keys still inside. The teens then fled the scene, police say.
The teens took about $1,700 worth of items from the vehicles including a laptop and cellphone.
Police shared the information with Livonia loss prevention officers. The officers recognized the two from a Meijer in Livonia.
Livonia police arrested both teens and the stolen vehicle was retuned to its owner.
Tolbert is charged with motor vehicle theft, receiving and concealing stolen property, larceny from auto and breaking and entering of a vehicle and Pitts is charged with motor vehicle theft and receiving and concealing stolen property.
