(CBS Detroit) – Wednesday Night at a rally in Battle Creek, President Trump took aim at the late Rep. John Dingell during his Battle Creek. Trump claimed Debbie Dingell had thanked him profusely for providing ”A-plus treatment” after her husband’s death in February, including ordering flags flown at half-staff.

He said Debbie Dingell said, “Thank you so much. John would be so thrilled. He’s looking down.” Then he added: “I said, ‘That’s OK. Don’t worry about it.’ Maybe he’s looking up. I don’t know.”

The senator responded, “My husband earned all his accolades after a lifetime of service. I’m preparing for the first holiday season without the man I love. You brought me down in a way you can never imagine and your hurtful words just made my healing much harder,” she tweeted.

Mr. President, let’s set politics aside. My husband earned all his accolades after a lifetime of service. I’m preparing for the first holiday season without the man I love. You brought me down in a way you can never imagine and your hurtful words just made my healing much harder. — Rep. Debbie Dingell (@RepDebDingell) December 19, 2019

Trump’s response came after Debbie Dingell and other lawmakers voted to impeach him.

The times have found us. Thank you for strong leadership and an empathetic hand @SpeakerPelosi. pic.twitter.com/1sBHXdr46d — Rep. Debbie Dingell (@RepDebDingell) December 18, 2019

Lawmakers from both sides came out to support her.

Republican congressman Fred Upton of Michigan, who voted against impeaching Mr. Trump, condemned Mr. Trump’s remarks saying, “There was no need to ‘dis’ him in a crass political way. Most unfortunate and an apology is due.”

I’ve always looked up to John Dingell – my good friend and a great Michigan legend. There was no need to 'dis' him in a crass political way. Most unfortunate and an apology is due. — Fred Upton (@RepFredUpton) December 19, 2019

Democratic congresswoman, Haley Stevens, also came to Dingells’ defense. “This is shameful Mr. President. Insinuating that John Dingell, a loving catholic, WWII hero, now rests in hell. How dare you? I have no words for the pain you are causing my dear friend Debbie Dingell and the people of Michigan right now.”

This is shameful Mr. President. Insinuating that John Dingell, a loving catholic, WWII hero, now rests in hell. How dare you? I have no words for the pain you are causing my dear friend Debbie Dingell and the people of Michigan right now. https://t.co/bPPfNiPvm9 — Haley Stevens (@HaleyLive) December 19, 2019

