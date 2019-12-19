Filed Under:Dingell, Michigan News, Trump

(CBS Detroit) – Wednesday Night at a rally in Battle Creek, President Trump took aim at the late Rep. John Dingell during his Battle Creek. Trump claimed Debbie Dingell had thanked him profusely for providing ”A-plus treatment” after her husband’s death in February, including ordering flags flown at half-staff.

US President Donald Trump speaks during a Keep America Great Rally at Kellogg Arena December 18, 2019, in Battle Creek, Michigan. (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP) (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

He said Debbie Dingell said, “Thank you so much. John would be so thrilled. He’s looking down.” Then he added: “I said, ‘That’s OK. Don’t worry about it.’ Maybe he’s looking up. I don’t know.”

The senator responded, “My husband earned all his accolades after a lifetime of service. I’m preparing for the first holiday season without the man I love. You brought me down in a way you can never imagine and your hurtful words just made my healing much harder,” she tweeted.

Trump’s response came after Debbie Dingell and other lawmakers voted to impeach him.

Lawmakers from both sides came out to support her.

Republican congressman Fred Upton of Michigan, who voted against impeaching Mr. Trump, condemned Mr. Trump’s remarks saying, “There was no need to ‘dis’ him in a crass political way. Most unfortunate and an apology is due.”

Democratic congresswoman, Haley Stevens, also came to Dingells’ defense. “This is shameful Mr. President. Insinuating that John Dingell, a loving catholic, WWII hero, now rests in hell. How dare you? I have no words for the pain you are causing my dear friend Debbie Dingell and the people of Michigan right now.”

© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply