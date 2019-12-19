DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Detroit police say one man is in custody after a three day barricade gunman situation.
Police entered the home Thursday afternoon and found the man covered and he was taken into custody without incident, according to Chief James Craig.
Craig said if the situation had gone much longer, the gunman would not have made it according to the assessment made by medics.
Craig also said the man didn’t resist and said “thank you” when he was taken into custody, during a press conference Thursday.
He’s been transported to a local hospital according to Craig where he will be treated.
The situation happened Tuesday on the city’s east side at a home located on Pekley Street.
Police say he fired gunshots at a neighbor’s home and was refusing to work with DPD negotiators at the time.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.