ROSEVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Christmas is around the corner and Macomb Mall has extended its hours this weekend so shoppers can finish their last minute shopping and cross everyone off their list.

Here’s a list of the hours below:

Friday, December 20th
8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
 
Saturday, December 21
8 a.m. to 10 p.m. 
 
Sunday, December 22
9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
 
Monday, December 23
8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
 
Tuesday, December 24 (Christmas Eve)
8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
 
Wednesday, December 25 (Christmas Day)
Closed 
For more information on Macomb Mall, visit here. 

