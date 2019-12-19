Comments
ROSEVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Christmas is around the corner and Macomb Mall has extended its hours this weekend so shoppers can finish their last minute shopping and cross everyone off their list.
Here’s a list of the hours below:
Friday, December 20th
8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Saturday, December 21
8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Sunday, December 22
9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Monday, December 23
8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Tuesday, December 24 (Christmas Eve)
8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Wednesday, December 25 (Christmas Day)
Closed
