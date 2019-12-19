Comments
MICHIGAN (PATCH) Grandparents are usually the ones doing the spoiling, but we’re going to let you in on a little secret: Grandma and Grandpa like to be treated, too!
The holidays are the perfect opportunity show the grandparents in your life just how much they mean to you and your family.
Here are some of the greatest gifts for grandparents. From sentimental figurines and photo frames to practical blankets and cookbooks, these perfectly priced presents are sure to please any grandma or grandpa on your list. Happy shopping!
G.I.L.I. by Jill Martin Faux Fur Throw, $44.98
P. Graham Dunn “Grandparents’ House Rules” Wall Art, $12.95
Knock Knock “What I Love about Grandpa” Fill in the Love Journal, $11.77
Pix-Star 10-Inch Wi-Fi Cloud Digital Picture Frame, $154.99
wall26 Personalized Canvas Print, $15.99 – $69.99
Alex and Ani Grandmother Bangle, $22.98
For the complete list, visit here.