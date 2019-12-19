Filed Under:lottery, Mega Millions

DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Classic Lotto 47

10-13-22-38-39-41

Estimated jackpot: $1.1 million

Poker Lotto

JD-QD-2C-4C-8D

Midday Daily 3

8-5-8

Midday Daily 4

4-0-7-7

Daily 3

7-3-3

Daily 4

3-2-0-3

Fantasy 5

09-22-23-25-31

Estimated jackpot: $278,000

Keno

02-03-08-13-18-20-22-24-25-26-27-32-35-45-46-47-54-55-58-73-76-78

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

Powerball

14-18-26-39-68, Powerball: 9, Power Play: 2

Estimated jackpot: $160 million

© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply