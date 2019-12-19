Comments
DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Classic Lotto 47
10-13-22-38-39-41
Estimated jackpot: $1.1 million
Poker Lotto
JD-QD-2C-4C-8D
Midday Daily 3
8-5-8
Midday Daily 4
4-0-7-7
Daily 3
7-3-3
Daily 4
3-2-0-3
Fantasy 5
09-22-23-25-31
Estimated jackpot: $278,000
Keno
02-03-08-13-18-20-22-24-25-26-27-32-35-45-46-47-54-55-58-73-76-78
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $40 million
Powerball
14-18-26-39-68, Powerball: 9, Power Play: 2
Estimated jackpot: $160 million
