MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – Recreational marijuana sales totaled $3.1 million in the first two weeks of business at five state-licensed pot shops in the state.
Sales during the first week to anyone 21 or older were $1.6 million.
There are five retail stores operating now, another 13 have been licensed by the state, according to the Detroit Free Press.
Most of those stores don’t have opening dates yet.
According to the Detroit Free Press, the $3,102,714 in total sales since the first day translates into $310,271 from the state’s 10 percent excise tax and $209,779 in revenues from the state’s six percent sales tax.
