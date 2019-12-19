Comments
Detroit will see cold temperatures through Friday, according to the seven-day forecast from drone-powered weather service Saildrone. Temperatures will turn warmer on Saturday, with a high of 46 degrees.
The coming days will also bring cloudy skies, expected to stick around through Wednesday.
Winds will remain somewhat calm over the course of the week, with the highest speeds today at just 12 mph.
This story was created automatically using Saildrone's local weather forecast data, then reviewed by an editor. We also incorporate historic weather data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).