Detroit should see cold temperatures today, according to the seven-day forecast from drone-powered weather service Saildrone. The weather today will bring a high temperature of 40 degrees, with a high of 46 degrees expected on Saturday.
Rain could arrive later in the week. The best chance of rain is predicted on Thursday at 50 percent, with the potential for light rainfall of 0.08 inches.
Skies will be cloudy for the next several days. Winds will continue to be light over the course of the week, with the highest speeds today at only 10 mph.
This story was created automatically using Saildrone’s local weather forecast data, then reviewed by an editor. We also incorporate historic weather data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.