DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – In a news conference Monday, Detroit Police Chief James Craig addressed a viral video showing a car doing donuts on I-94 and blocking traffic.
Craig called the incident ridiculous behavior and had a message to the group of people involved: “We are going to find you and when we do we are going to arrest you and we’re going to seize your vehicle.”
In the video posted to social media, Sunday night several people are in the middle of the freeway seen dangerously close to the red or orange Camaro to record the stunt.
Craig says the department wants the stunts to stop and that they have a good lead on the red or orange Camaro.
