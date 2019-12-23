(CBS DETROIT) – A warning for pet owners this holiday season, some of the food you are eating could be dangerous for your four legged friend.
The American Kennel Club says poultry bones, like those from a turkey, could break and splinter during digestion if your pets eats it — causing blockages or tears in the intestinal lining.
Stuffing — according to Bustle — can contain ingredients with a substance that’s harmful to a dog’s red blood cells — causing some scary symptoms.
Chocolate can cause liver failure in dogs and blue cheese can cause muscle tremors or seizures in your dog.
The bottom line — don’t let your pet have any table scraps this holiday season — just fill their stocking with some extra dog treats.
