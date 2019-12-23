Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – There are a variety of things you can do to enjoy your holiday and if watching some classic Christmas movies is on your agenda, we have a few suggestions.
For the traditional folks, A Christmas Story and ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ are Christmas classics.
Another classic for cartoon lovers, ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas.’
‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’ and ‘Home Alone’ 1 and 2 are great family options.
If you want to add some laughter to the mix, two favorites are ‘Elf’ and the ‘National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.’
