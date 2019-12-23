Filed Under:lottery, Mega Millions

DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Poker Lotto

KC-KD-10D-10H-8S

Midday Daily 3

7-1-7

Midday Daily 4

1-5-5-6

Daily 3

8-2-1

Daily 4

7-4-4-7

Fantasy 5

17-21-29-31-36

Estimated jackpot: $550,000

Keno

03-05-06-09-16-18-19-21-27-32-33-36-39-44-45-46-63-65-66-67-68-74

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $45 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $183 million

© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

