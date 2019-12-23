Comments
DEARBORN, Mich. (PATCH) — A man has died after a fatal shooting outside the Dearborn Police Department, according to police.
The police department issued a statement Saturday that said it was not related to them but occurred outside and that there is no threat to the community.
Footage was posted on Facebook from the scene at the Dearborn Police Department on Michigan Avenue, showing it taped off from the public.
They say suffered a gunshot wound to his head and was later pronounced dead.
