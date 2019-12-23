Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – Did you know there’s no definite answer why red and green are the colors of Christmas.
According to the teacher of religious studies at the University of St. Thomas, one explanation for the tradition comes from the crown of thorns — holly — placed on Jesus’ head.
Another, possible even more likely explanation comes from a play in 14th century depicting Adam and Eve and the fall from paradise.
The apple was red and the prop was a tree, but the play typically happened in December when apple trees weren’t in season.
Instead, they used an evergreen tree and decorate it with apples.
