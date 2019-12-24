Comments
DETROIT, Mich. (PATCH) — With the holiday season fully upon us in Detroit, there’s more of an emphasis on caring for the friends, family and strangers in our lives
DETROIT, Mich. (PATCH) — With the holiday season fully upon us in Detroit, there’s more of an emphasis on caring for the friends, family and strangers in our lives
The personal finance website WalletHub recently released its report on 2019’s Most Caring Cities in America.
Detroit finished no. 94 on the overall list.
- Caring for the Community: 72
- Caring for the Vulnerable: 98
- Caring in the Workforce: 79
Virginia Beach, Virginia, ranked as the most caring city in America, according to the good folks at WalletHub, followed by Madison, Wisconsin, and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
The least caring city in the United States? That dubious honor went to Birmingham, Alabama. The bottom five were rounded out by San Bernardino, California, Laredo, Texas, Houston, Texas, and Corpus Christi, Texas.
For the complete story visit here.