Impeachment Stalemate Continues
The week-old stand-off on Capitol Hill over the Articles of Impeachment against President Trump shows no sign of ending anytime soon. Democrats are demanding new witnesses. Republicans are calling for a speedy trial. And with both houses in recess until January 6th, the stalemate could last a while. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi still refuses to send the articles to the Senate. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Monday he could be convinced more testimony is needed.
Vigil Held For Texas Mother
A vigil was held yesterday for a Texas mother who was murdered after she and her baby disappeared nearly two weeks ago. Heidi Broussard and her 3-week-old daughter disappeared on December 12. Investigators say 33-year-old Broussard was strangled. Her baby Margot was found alive last Thursday night. Magen Fieramusca, Broussard’s friend, was charged with two counts of kidnapping and tampering with a corpse. Police say Fieramusca hasn’t been charged with Broussard’s murder.
37% Of Americans Plan To Visit Family Virtually
And one third of Americans won’t be home for the holidays. According to a recent survey by gearhungry.com, about 37% of Americans are scheduling a virtual holiday this year with plans to Skype or FaceTime loved ones.
