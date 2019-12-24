Comments
DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Lucky For Life
01-06-16-21-46, Lucky Ball: 13
Poker Lotto
AC-QD-AH-4C-7D
Midday Daily 3
3-0-2
Midday Daily 4
8-6-1-3
Daily 3
1-2-5
Daily 4
6-9-4-9
Fantasy 5
07-15-17-18-33
Estimated jackpot: $652,000
Keno
03-04-17-18-20-21-24-37-43-44-45-47-49-63-65-67-68-70-71-74-77-80
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $45 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $183 million
