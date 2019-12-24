Filed Under:lottery, Michigan

DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Lucky For Life

01-06-16-21-46, Lucky Ball: 13

Poker Lotto

AC-QD-AH-4C-7D

Midday Daily 3

3-0-2

Midday Daily 4

8-6-1-3

Daily 3

1-2-5

Daily 4

6-9-4-9

Fantasy 5

07-15-17-18-33

Estimated jackpot: $652,000

Keno

03-04-17-18-20-21-24-37-43-44-45-47-49-63-65-67-68-70-71-74-77-80

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $45 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $183 million

© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

