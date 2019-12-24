MILFORD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Milford Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at Taco Bell reported on Christmas Eve.
There were only two employees inside Taco Bell at the time.
It happened around 7 a.m. on General Motors Road where police say a worker called 911 and indicated two men entered the restaurant and implied they had guns.
The two suspects came across the counter and demanded cash.
No weapons were brandished or seen according to police.
Police say the suspects removed approximately $200 from the register drawers, left through the front door and were seen running east on General Motors Road later entering a dark colored older model SUV.
Both suspects wore ski masks with the upper portion of their faces exposed according to police. The first suspect was described as a heavier 50-year-old black man and the second suspect was said to be in his 20s.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Matthew Brumm and MPD at 248-684-1815.
