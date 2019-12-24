Comments
The death of actress Natalie Wood is one of Hollywood’s darkest and unsolved mysteries of all time. For years, everyone has speculated about what really happened on that fatal voyage, and if the others onboard know more than they’ve let on.
Today, Dr. Oz sits down with the captain of Wagner’s boat, Dennis Davern, who reveals never-before-heard details about that fateful night. He opens up to Dr. Oz about his relationship with the couple and why he fears for his life.
And, in our Tiny Crime Lab, we recreate a model of the boat and walk you through what Dennis says he saw that night.