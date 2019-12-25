Comments
MICHIGAN (PATCH) — Few holiday traditions are better than gathering around the television for a Christmas movie with the family. However, it’s not always easy to pick that perfect festive film.
HowToWatch.com, an online platform that makes recommendations on TV services and streaming devices, found each state’s favorite Christmas movie.
“It’s a Wonderful Life” was the most-popular Christmas movie in Michigan.
It’s a Wonderful Life is a 1946 American Christmas fantasy drama film produced and directed by Frank Capra, starring James Stewart as George Bailey. The classic Christmastime story centers a man who has given up his dreams to help others, and whose imminent suicide on Christmas Eve brings about the intervention of his guardian angel.
