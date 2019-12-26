It’s Thursday, December 26th. Here are the stories we’re keeping our eye on…
Rocket launch from Gaza strip
Sirens warning of a rocket attack from the Gaza strip prompted security to rush
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu offstage during a campaign event. Israeli authorities confirmed a rocket had been fired yesterday but said it’s Iron Dome missile defense system intercepted it. There were no reports of injuries.
North Korea doesn’t deliver “Christmas gift”
It was surprisingly quiet in North Korea at Christmas. The communist nation had promised a gift to the US earlier this month. It was widely expected to be a ballistic missile or nuclear weapons test, though no tests were detected. South Korean media reports four American surveillance planes flew over the Korean peninsula. Pyongyang has also threatened to take unspecified action if US sanctions are not eased by the end of the year.
AAA reports it’s the worst travel day
And according to a report from AAA, today is expected to be the worst day of the year for delays and congestion. Between December 21 and January 1, more than 115 million people are expected to travel for the holidays. Air travel is up 5% from previous years and more than 104 million people are expected to be on the roads.
