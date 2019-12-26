



With drones, robotics and artificial intelligence impacting how we work , live and play, the impact of this technology revolution will grow and have an even more dramatic impact on Michigan in the years ahead.

At the same time the World Economic Forum estimates 65% of children entering kindergarten will work in jobs that don’t exist yet thanks to technology. The ability of young people to adapt and be prepared with better skills is vital not only to their livelihoods but for businesses and our region’s long term prospects.

Are we prepared as a region?

Join us on MICHIGAN MATTERS for an encore of “Eye on the Future: Gearing Up for the Jobs of Tomorrow” – a riveting 30-minute special airing 11:30am, December 29th as Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host, and Paul Pytlowany, Videographer and Editor, take viewers on a fascinating ride across our region to showcase some unique initiatives and talk with leaders at the forefront about this crucial conversation.

This special is the latest in in CBS 62’s award winning “Eye On The Future” series looking at critical issues impacting Michigan’s long term prospects.

Among initiatives highlighted in “Gearing Up for the Jobs of Tomorrow:”

*Winning Futures: an educational program started by the late auto dealer Sam Cupp to expose more high school students to careers in technology, healthcare and more. Warren Mott High School is featured as HAP, LIFT and Magna are also involved.

*Herman A Breithaupt Career and Technical Center where high school students and young adults are gaining skills for jobs of the future in culinary and technology fields. Quicken, Ford are among those pitching in to help more Detroiters learn about vocational skills.

Foreign Language Immersion and Cultural Studies where children are being exposed to and learning about robotics as they get ready for the FIRST Robotics World Championship taking place in Detroit this April . Students from Novi High School are also involved as they are helping young children in Detroit learn about science and robotics.

*ECOTEK Lab where children interested in science and technology are learning about careers and getting real world experiences in its labs as they work on projects for NASA and others.

The CBS 62 crew also stops by DTE, the Michigan Science Center, Quicken Loans, Oakland University, Ford, Rush Group, Barton Malow and Grand Circus to talk to leaders as they confront the frenetic technology driven future impacting their companies and also address how they are helping young people for jobs of tomorrow.

Among those appearing on Michigan Matters:

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Bill Emerson

Quicken Loans

Joseph Hinrichs

Ford

Eileen Weiser

Michigan Science Center

Andra Rush

Rush Group

Damien Rocchi

Grand Circus

Christian Greer

Michigan Science Center

Kris Marshall

Winning Futures:

Janelle Moore:

Robotics Mentor

Blake Siefker

Safety Coordinator

Rush Trucking

