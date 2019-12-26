“It’s a boy!” The Potter Park Zoo in Lansing, Michigan, welcomed a critically endangered black rhino calf into the world this week — a true gift just in time for Christmas.
According to the zoo, the birthmarks the first time one of these rare rhino has been born there in its 100-year history. Doppsee, the zoo’s 12-year-old female black rhino, gave birth to her first calf on Christmas Eve.
In a video of the birth, the yet-to-be-named male calf can be seen standing on his own after about an hour and a half. He appears to be nursing well, zoo staff said, and has instantly become the star of the zoo’s social media accounts.
“As this is Doppsee’s first pregnancy, the animal care, and veterinary staff will continue to monitor Doppsee and her calf closely in the next few weeks,” said Potter Park Zoo veterinarian Dr. Ronan Eustace. “But so far, the rhino calf appears healthy and we have observed frequent nursing shortly after the birth, which is encouraging.”
