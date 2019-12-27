



– #Hashtag Lunchbag Detroit returns Sunday with one mission at hand: empower everyday people to serve love, one lunchbag at a time.

It’s scheduled to take place at the Footlocker Detroit Community Store, located at 17755 E. 8 Mile Road in Eastpointe 10 a.m. with assembly beginning promptly at 10:30 a.m.

The Detroit chapter — which started in December 2013 — plans to feed over 1,000 people in the community packing lunches in brown paper bags with a note of affirmation.

The lunches will later be passed out to the homeless.

Volunteers are asked to bring a suggested $10 donation to help cover the cost of groceries for upcoming events.

We are asking volunteers to bring a suggested $10 donation to go towards the cost of groceries for the next event⁣ [$HashtagLunchbag313]

⁣

No RSVP. No guest list. Just show up!⁣ Team #HashtagLunchbagDet — Bee Brown (@BeeBrownPR) December 27, 2019

For more information and updates visit here.

© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.