DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – #Hashtag Lunchbag Detroit returns Sunday with one mission at hand: empower everyday people to serve love, one lunchbag at a time.
It’s scheduled to take place at the Footlocker Detroit Community Store, located at 17755 E. 8 Mile Road in Eastpointe 10 a.m. with assembly beginning promptly at 10:30 a.m.
The Detroit chapter — which started in December 2013 — plans to feed over 1,000 people in the community packing lunches in brown paper bags with a note of affirmation.
The lunches will later be passed out to the homeless.
Volunteers are asked to bring a suggested $10 donation to help cover the cost of groceries for upcoming events.
