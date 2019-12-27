Comments
FENTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A semi packed with pickles crashed into a Fenton overpass and burst into flames Thursday, according to officials.
Police say the driver only had minor injuries from the crash and believe the truck had a steering wheel malfunction which caused the driver lost control of the truck and ran into the side of an overpass bridge.
A large plume of dark smoke could be seen from the highway and the Michigan Department of Transportation inspected the overpass once the debris was cleared, but authorities admitted cleaning up the scene was a bit of a mess.
